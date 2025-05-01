Multiple Choice
Determine the name of the alkene product formed in the following dehydration reaction.
cis−1−heptene
2−heptene
1−heptene
trans−1−heptene
Classify each organic reaction as combustion, alkane substitution, alkene addition or hydrogenation, aromatic substitution, or alcohol substitution, elimination, or oxidation.
c.