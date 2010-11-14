Which of the following substances is commonly used as a base in deodorants?
A
carrageenan
B
sodium lauryl sulfate
C
magnesium hydroxide
D
sorbitol
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that bases are substances that can accept protons (H+) or donate electron pairs, and they often neutralize acids.
Review the chemical nature of each substance listed: carrageenan is a polysaccharide used as a thickener, sodium lauryl sulfate is a surfactant (detergent), magnesium hydroxide is a metal hydroxide known for its basic properties, and sorbitol is a sugar alcohol used as a sweetener.
Recognize that deodorants often use bases to neutralize acidic odors and reduce skin irritation, so the base must be mildly alkaline and safe for topical use.
Identify magnesium hydroxide as a common base used in deodorants because it can neutralize acids and is gentle on the skin.
Conclude that among the options, magnesium hydroxide is the substance commonly used as a base in deodorants.
