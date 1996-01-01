Which of the following is an example of a physical change?
A
Digestion of food
B
Melting of ice
C
Burning of wood
D
Rusting of iron
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes: A physical change affects the form or physical properties of a substance without changing its chemical composition, while a chemical change results in the formation of new substances with different chemical properties.
Analyze each option to determine if the chemical composition changes: Digestion of food involves breaking down complex molecules into simpler ones, which is a chemical change.
Burning of wood involves combustion, producing new substances like ash, carbon dioxide, and water, indicating a chemical change.
Rusting of iron is a chemical reaction between iron and oxygen forming iron oxide, which is a chemical change.
Melting of ice changes the state of water from solid to liquid without altering its chemical composition (H2O remains H2O), so it is a physical change.
