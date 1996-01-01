Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes. A physical change affects the form of a substance but not its chemical composition, while a chemical change results in the formation of one or more new substances with different properties.
Analyze each option to determine if it involves a change in chemical composition:
Dissolving sugar in water is a physical change because the sugar molecules disperse but do not chemically alter.
Melting of ice is a physical change because water changes from solid to liquid without changing its chemical identity (H\_2O remains H\_2O).
Breaking a glass is a physical change because the glass is physically fragmented but its chemical composition remains the same.
Rusting of iron is a chemical change because iron reacts with oxygen and moisture to form a new substance, iron oxide, which has different chemical properties.
