The osmotic pressure can be calculated using the formula: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>Π</mi> = <mi>i</mi><mi>CRT</mi></math>, where <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>Π</mi></math> is the osmotic pressure, <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>i</mi></math> is the van 't Hoff factor, <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>C</mi></math> is the molar concentration of the solute, <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>R</mi></math> is the ideal gas constant, and <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>T</mi></math> is the temperature in Kelvin.