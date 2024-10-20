Recognize that the formula for osmotic pressure (π) is given by: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>π</mi> = <mi>i</mi><mi>c</mi><mi>R</mi><mi>T</mi></math>, where <mi>i</mi> is the van't Hoff factor, <mi>c</mi> is the molar concentration of the solute, <mi>R</mi> is the ideal gas constant, and <mi>T</mi> is the temperature in Kelvin.

