When calcium carbonate (CaCO3) decomposes upon heating, what is the solid product formed along with carbon dioxide (CO2)?
A
Ca(OH)2
B
CaCl2
C
CaO
D
CaSO4
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the chemical reaction given: the decomposition of calcium carbonate (CaCO3) upon heating.
Recall that when calcium carbonate decomposes, it breaks down into calcium oxide (CaO) and carbon dioxide (CO2). The reaction can be written as: $\text{CaCO}_3 (s) \rightarrow \text{CaO} (s) + \text{CO}_2 (g)$.
Understand that calcium oxide (CaO) is a solid product, while carbon dioxide (CO2) is a gas released during the reaction.
Recognize that the other options (Ca(OH)2, CaCl2, CaSO4) are not products of this decomposition reaction; they are different calcium compounds formed under different conditions.
Conclude that the solid product formed along with carbon dioxide when calcium carbonate decomposes is calcium oxide (CaO).
Watch next
Master Chemical Properties with a bite sized video explanation from Jules