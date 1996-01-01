Which of the following describes a chemical property of a metal?
A
It reacts with hydrochloric acid to produce hydrogen gas.
B
It can be hammered into thin sheets.
C
It is a good conductor of electricity.
D
It has a shiny, metallic luster.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical properties: Physical properties can be observed or measured without changing the substance's identity, while chemical properties describe how a substance interacts with other substances, resulting in a change in composition.
Analyze each option to determine if it describes a physical or chemical property:
- "It reacts with hydrochloric acid to produce hydrogen gas" involves a chemical reaction, changing the metal's composition, so it is a chemical property.
- "It can be hammered into thin sheets" describes malleability, a physical property because the metal's identity remains unchanged.
- "It is a good conductor of electricity" and "It has a shiny, metallic luster" are physical properties related to electrical conductivity and appearance, respectively.
