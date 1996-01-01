Which of the following is a chemical property of matter?
A
Density
B
Color
C
Melting point
D
Ability to rust
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical properties: Physical properties can be observed or measured without changing the substance's identity, while chemical properties describe a substance's ability to undergo changes that transform it into different substances.
Review the given options: Density, Color, and Melting point are all physical properties because they describe measurable characteristics without changing the substance itself.
Recognize that 'Ability to rust' refers to a chemical property because rusting involves a chemical reaction (oxidation) that changes the substance's composition.
Conclude that the correct chemical property among the options is the 'Ability to rust' since it describes how the substance reacts chemically with its environment.
Remember that chemical properties often involve reactivity, flammability, acidity, or other behaviors that result in new substances forming.
