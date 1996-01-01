Which of the following is a chemical property of ionic compounds?
A
They are insoluble in polar solvents.
B
They have low melting points.
C
They conduct electricity when dissolved in water.
D
They are malleable and ductile.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical properties. Physical properties can be observed without changing the substance's identity, while chemical properties describe how a substance interacts or changes during a chemical reaction.
Review the options given and classify each as a physical or chemical property. For example, solubility and melting point are physical properties because they describe how the substance behaves physically without changing its chemical identity.
Recall that ionic compounds typically conduct electricity when dissolved in water because they dissociate into ions, which are charged particles that carry electric current. This behavior involves a change in the state of the compound (from solid to ions in solution), which is related to its chemical nature.
Recognize that malleability and ductility are physical properties related to the ability of a material to be shaped or stretched without breaking, which is characteristic of metals, not ionic compounds.
Conclude that the ability to conduct electricity when dissolved in water is a chemical property of ionic compounds because it depends on the compound's ability to dissociate into ions, which is a chemical process.
