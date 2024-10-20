Determine the density using the formula \( \text{Density} = \frac{\text{Mass of atoms in unit cell}}{\text{Volume of unit cell}} \). First, calculate the mass of the atoms in the unit cell using the molar mass and Avogadro's number: \( \text{Mass} = \frac{4 \text{ atoms} \times 106.42 \text{ g/mol}}{6.022 \times 10^{23} \text{ atoms/mol}} \). Then, divide this mass by the volume calculated in the previous step to find the density in g/cm³.