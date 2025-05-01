Which of the following compound(s) cannot be classified as an acid?
A. H2S
B. HCN
C. H2
D. C2H6
E. All are acids
Which of the following acids would be classified as the strongest?
Rank the following oxyacids in terms of increasing acidity.
a) HClO3
b) HBrO4
c) HBrO3
d) HClO4
Classify each of the following as a strong acid, weak acid, Strong base, or weak base.
Classify each of the following as a strong acid, weak acid, strong base or weak base.