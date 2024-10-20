Start by recalling the relationship between the energy of a photon and its frequency, given by the equation: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mrow><mi>E</mi><mo>=</mo><mi>h</mi><mi>f</mi></mrow></math>, where <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>E</mi></math> is the energy of the photon, <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>h</mi></math> is Planck's constant, and <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>f</mi></math> is the frequency.