Begin by understanding Graham's Law of Effusion, which states that the rate of effusion of a gas is inversely proportional to the square root of its molar mass. This can be expressed as: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mfrac><msub><mi>r</mi><mi>1</mi></msub><msub><mi>r</mi><mi>2</mi></msub></mfrac><mo>=</mo><msqrt><mfrac><msub><mi>M</mi><mi>2</mi></msub><msub><mi>M</mi><mi>1</mi></msub></mfrac></msqrt></math>, where <msub><mi>r</mi><mi>1</mi></msub> and <msub><mi>r</mi><mi>2</mi></msub> are the rates of effusion and <msub><mi>M</mi><mi>1</mi></msub> and <msub><mi>M</mi><mi>2</mi></msub> are the molar masses of the gases.