Understand Graham's Law of Effusion, which states that the rate of effusion of a gas is inversely proportional to the square root of its molar mass. Mathematically, this can be expressed as: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mfrac><mi>r</mi><mi>r'</mi></mfrac> = <msqrt><mfrac><mi>M'</mi><mi>M</mi></mfrac></msqrt></math>, where r and r' are the rates of effusion of two gases, and M and M' are their molar masses.