Understand that Graham's law of effusion states that the rate of effusion of a gas is inversely proportional to the square root of its molar mass. Mathematically, this can be expressed as: \( \frac{\text{Rate}_1}{\text{Rate}_2} = \sqrt{\frac{M_2}{M_1}} \), where Rate_1 and Rate_2 are the rates of effusion of gases 1 and 2, and M_1 and M_2 are their respective molar masses.