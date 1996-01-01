Which of the following is a characteristic property that distinguishes metals from nonmetals on the periodic table?
A
They have low melting points compared to nonmetals.
B
They are good conductors of electricity.
C
They tend to form anions in chemical reactions.
D
They are generally brittle in solid form.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the general properties of metals and nonmetals on the periodic table. Metals typically have high electrical conductivity, are malleable and ductile, and tend to lose electrons to form cations.
Recall that nonmetals usually have lower electrical conductivity, are more likely to gain electrons to form anions, and are often brittle in solid form.
Analyze each option: Low melting points are generally not characteristic of metals, as many metals have high melting points; forming anions is typical of nonmetals, not metals; brittleness is a property of nonmetals, while metals are malleable.
Identify that being good conductors of electricity is a key distinguishing property of metals, due to the presence of free-moving electrons in their structure.
Conclude that the characteristic property that distinguishes metals from nonmetals is their ability to conduct electricity well.
