Which of the following groups on the periodic table contain metalloids?
A
Group 18 only
B
Groups 13 through 17
C
Groups 1 and 2
D
Groups 3 through 12
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that metalloids are elements with properties intermediate between metals and nonmetals, often found along the 'stair-step' line on the periodic table between metals and nonmetals.
Identify the groups on the periodic table: Group 1 and 2 are alkali and alkaline earth metals, Groups 3 through 12 are transition metals, Group 18 contains noble gases, and Groups 13 through 17 contain a mix of metals, metalloids, and nonmetals.
Recognize that metalloids are typically found in Groups 13 through 17, including elements like boron (B), silicon (Si), arsenic (As), antimony (Sb), and tellurium (Te).
Understand that Groups 1 and 2 and Groups 3 through 12 mainly contain metals, and Group 18 contains noble gases, which are nonmetals, so these groups do not contain metalloids.
Conclude that the correct groups containing metalloids are Groups 13 through 17.
