Which of the following is the correct conversion of 0.00781 g to kilograms (kg)?
A
7.81 × 10^{-5} kg
B
7.81 × 10^{-6} kg
C
7.81 × 10^{-4} kg
D
7.81 × 10^{-3} kg
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the relationship between grams and kilograms: 1 kilogram (kg) is equal to 1000 grams (g), or mathematically, $1\,\text{kg} = 10^{3}\,\text{g}$.
To convert grams to kilograms, divide the mass value in grams by 1000, which is the same as multiplying by $10^{-3}$: $\text{mass in kg} = \text{mass in g} \times 10^{-3}$.
Apply this conversion to the given mass: $0.00781\,\text{g} \times 10^{-3} = 0.00781 \times 10^{-3}\,\text{kg}$.
Express the result in scientific notation by moving the decimal point appropriately: $0.00781 = 7.81 \times 10^{-3}$, so multiply this by $10^{-3}$ to get $7.81 \times 10^{-3} \times 10^{-3} = 7.81 \times 10^{-6}$.
Therefore, the correct conversion of 0.00781 g to kilograms is $7.81 \times 10^{-6}\,\text{kg}$.
