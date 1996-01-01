Which of the following is a reliable indicator that a chemical change has occurred during a reaction?
A
Breaking a substance into smaller pieces
B
Change in the physical state without altering composition
C
Formation of a new substance with different properties
D
Dissolving a solid in water
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes: A physical change affects the form of a substance but not its chemical composition, while a chemical change results in the formation of one or more new substances with different properties.
Analyze each option to determine if it indicates a chemical change: Breaking a substance into smaller pieces is a physical change because the composition remains the same.
Consider the option 'Change in the physical state without altering composition': This describes a physical change, such as melting or boiling, where the substance's identity does not change.
Evaluate 'Formation of a new substance with different properties': This is a hallmark of a chemical change, as new substances with new chemical properties are produced.
Review 'Dissolving a solid in water': This is generally a physical change because the solid dissolves but does not chemically transform into a new substance.
