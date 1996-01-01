Which of the following compounds will readily lose CO_2 when heated?
A
NaHCO_3
B
KNO_3
C
NaCl
D
CaCO_3
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of thermal decomposition, which is the process where a compound breaks down into simpler substances when heated.
Step 2: Identify which compounds contain carbonate ions (CO_3^{2-}), as these are typically the ones that can lose CO_2 upon heating.
Step 3: Recognize that NaHCO_3 (sodium bicarbonate) and CaCO_3 (calcium carbonate) both contain carbonate or bicarbonate ions, making them candidates for releasing CO_2 when heated.
Step 4: Recall that KNO_3 (potassium nitrate) and NaCl (sodium chloride) do not contain carbonate ions and therefore do not release CO_2 upon heating; instead, they may decompose differently or remain stable.
Step 5: Conclude that compounds containing carbonate or bicarbonate ions, such as NaHCO_3 and CaCO_3, will readily lose CO_2 when heated due to their thermal decomposition reactions.
Watch next
Master Chemical Properties with a bite sized video explanation from Jules