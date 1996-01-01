Which of the following is an indicator that a chemical change has occurred?
A
Formation of a precipitate
B
Breaking a glass into pieces
C
Change in state from solid to liquid
D
Dissolving of salt in water
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes. A physical change affects the form of a substance but not its chemical composition, while a chemical change results in the formation of one or more new substances with different properties.
Analyze each option to determine if it represents a physical or chemical change:
1. Breaking a glass into pieces is a physical change because the glass's chemical composition remains the same.
2. Change in state from solid to liquid (melting) is a physical change since the substance's chemical identity does not change.
3. Dissolving salt in water is a physical change because the salt dissociates into ions but no new substance is formed.
4. Formation of a precipitate indicates a chemical change because it involves the creation of a new solid substance from a solution, signaling a chemical reaction.
