Which process leads to the formation of new substances by changing the chemical properties of the original materials?
A
A physical change
B
Evaporation
C
Filtration
D
A chemical reaction
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes: A physical change affects the form or appearance of a substance but does not change its chemical identity, while a chemical change results in the formation of new substances with different chemical properties.
Review the given options: Physical change, Evaporation, Filtration, and Chemical reaction, and identify which involve changes in chemical properties.
Recognize that evaporation and filtration are physical processes that separate or change the state of substances without altering their chemical composition.
Recall that a chemical reaction involves breaking and forming chemical bonds, leading to new substances with different chemical properties than the original materials.
Conclude that the process leading to the formation of new substances by changing chemical properties is a chemical reaction.
