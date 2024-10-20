Review the other statements: 'Endergonic reactions require energy input to proceed, whereas exergonic reactions release energy,' 'Endergonic reactions have a positive Gibbs free energy change, while exergonic reactions have a negative Gibbs free energy change,' and 'Endergonic reactions are associated with an increase in free energy, while exergonic reactions are associated with a decrease in free energy.' These statements are consistent with the definitions of endergonic and exergonic reactions.