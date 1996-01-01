Which element below has properties of both metals and nonmetals?
A
B
B
Si
C
Ge
D
Sb
Understand that elements with properties of both metals and nonmetals are called metalloids. These elements typically have intermediate electrical conductivity and share characteristics of both groups.
Identify the elements given: B (Boron), Si (Silicon), Ge (Germanium), and Sb (Antimony). All of these are known to be metalloids or have metalloid properties.
Recall the position of these elements on the periodic table. Metalloids are usually found along the 'stair-step' line that separates metals and nonmetals.
Recognize that Sb (Antimony) is a classic metalloid, exhibiting properties such as moderate electrical conductivity and a mix of metallic and nonmetallic chemical behavior.
Conclude that Sb is the element among the options that best fits the description of having properties of both metals and nonmetals.
