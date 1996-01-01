The bicarbonate ion is an example of a(n) __________.
A
amphiprotic species
B
neutral molecule
C
strong acid
D
oxidizing agent
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the term 'amphiprotic species': it refers to a species that can both donate and accept a proton (H\textsuperscript{+}).
Recall that the bicarbonate ion (HCO\textsubscript{3}\textsuperscript{−}) can act as an acid by donating a proton to form carbonate (CO\textsubscript{3}\textsuperscript{2−}) and as a base by accepting a proton to form carbonic acid (H\textsubscript{2}CO\textsubscript{3}).
Compare this behavior with the other options: a neutral molecule has no charge, a strong acid completely dissociates in water, and an oxidizing agent causes oxidation by accepting electrons.
Since bicarbonate can both donate and accept protons, it fits the definition of an amphiprotic species rather than the other options.
Therefore, identify bicarbonate ion as an amphiprotic species based on its ability to act as both an acid and a base.
