Molar mass of the substance in g/mol and Avogadro's number
1 gram = 1000 milligrams and 1 teaspoon = 5 grams
Identify the units you want to convert from and to: here, you want to convert from grams (g) to teaspoons (tsp).
Recognize that grams measure mass, while teaspoons measure volume, so you need a conversion factor that relates mass to volume.
Recall that density (\( \rho \)) relates mass and volume by the formula: \( \rho = \frac{\text{mass}}{\text{volume}} \), or rearranged as \( \text{volume} = \frac{\text{mass}}{\rho} \).
Use the density of the substance in grams per milliliter (g/mL) to convert grams to milliliters, then use the volume conversion factor \( 1 \text{ teaspoon} = 4.93 \text{ mL} \) to convert milliliters to teaspoons.
Avoid using unrelated conversion factors such as molar mass, Avogadro's number, or simple mass-to-mass conversions, since they do not connect mass to volume directly.
