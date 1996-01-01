Which period 3 element has the following successive ionization energies (in kJ/mol): 496, 4562, 6910, 9544?
A
Si
B
Al
C
Mg
D
Na
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that successive ionization energies refer to the energy required to remove electrons one after another from an atom.
Look for a large jump between two successive ionization energies, which indicates removal of an electron from a new, more stable electron shell (core electron).
Examine the given ionization energies: 496, 4562, 6910, 9544 kJ/mol. Notice the big jump between 496 and 4562 kJ/mol.
Identify that the first ionization energy corresponds to removing the first valence electron, and the large jump indicates the next electron is from a closed shell (core).
Compare this pattern to period 3 elements: Sodium (Na) has 1 valence electron, so its first ionization energy is low, and the second ionization energy is much higher because it involves removing a core electron, matching the pattern given.
