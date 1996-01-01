Which of the following conversion factors can be used to convert nanograms (ng) to milligrams (mg)?
A
1 mg / 1,000 ng
B
1,000 ng / 1 mg
C
1 ng / 1,000 mg
D
1 mg / 1,000,000 ng
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the relationship between the units: 1 milligram (mg) is equal to 1,000,000 nanograms (ng). This is because 1 mg = 10^{-3} grams and 1 ng = 10^{-9} grams, so the difference in scale is 10^{6}.
To convert from nanograms to milligrams, you need a conversion factor that cancels out nanograms and introduces milligrams. This means the conversion factor should have nanograms in the denominator and milligrams in the numerator.
Write the conversion factor as a fraction: $\frac{1\ mg}{1,000,000\ ng}$. This means for every 1,000,000 nanograms, there is 1 milligram.
Check the other options to see if they correctly represent the relationship and cancel units properly. For example, $\frac{1,000\ ng}{1\ mg}$ would convert milligrams to nanograms, not the other way around.
Use the correct conversion factor by multiplying the quantity in nanograms by $\frac{1\ mg}{1,000,000\ ng}$ to convert to milligrams, ensuring units cancel correctly and the value is converted properly.
