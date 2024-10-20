In this process, carbon dioxide (<math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><msub><mrow><mi>CO</mi><mo> </mo><mi>2</mi></mrow></msub></math>) from the air and water (<math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><msub><mrow><mi>H</mi><mo> </mo><mi>2</mi><mo> </mo><mi>O</mi></mrow></msub></math>) from the soil are converted into glucose (<math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><msub><mrow><mi>C</mi><mo> </mo><mi>6</mi><mo> </mo><mi>H</mi><mo> </mo><mi>12</mi><mo> </mo><mi>O</mi><mo> </mo><mi>6</mi></mrow></msub></math>) and oxygen (<math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><msub><mrow><mi>O</mi><mo> </mo><mi>2</mi></mrow></msub></math>) using the energy from sunlight.