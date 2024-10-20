Step 2: Review the definition of each chemical property mentioned in the problem. Density is defined as mass per unit volume, which is a physical property rather than a chemical one. Solubility refers to the ability of a substance to dissolve in a solvent, not its ability to conduct electricity. Flammability is the ability of a substance to ignite and burn, and acidity is the ability to donate protons (H⁺ ions).

