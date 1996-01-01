Which of the following is the metric equivalent to 0.001 liter?
A
1 deciliter
B
1 milliliter
C
1 microliter
D
1 centiliter
1
Recall the basic metric prefixes and their corresponding powers of ten relative to the base unit (liter in this case). For example, milli- means $10^{-3}$, centi- means $10^{-2}$, deci- means $10^{-1}$, and micro- means $10^{-6}$.
Express 0.001 liter in terms of powers of ten: $0.001 \text{ liter} = 1 \times 10^{-3} \text{ liter}$.
Match this value to the metric prefix that corresponds to $10^{-3}$ liters. Since milli- means $10^{-3}$, 0.001 liter is equivalent to 1 milliliter.
Verify the other options by converting their prefixes to liters: 1 deciliter = $10^{-1}$ liter, 1 centiliter = $10^{-2}$ liter, and 1 microliter = $10^{-6}$ liter, which do not match 0.001 liter.
Conclude that the metric equivalent to 0.001 liter is 1 milliliter.
