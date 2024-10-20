Multiple Choice

A reaction has a rate constant of 1.21×10⁻⁴ s⁻¹ at 25 °C and 0.225 s⁻¹ at 75 °C. What is the value of the rate constant at 17 °C when the activation energy (Ea) is 130 kJ/mol? Express your answer in units of inverse seconds (s⁻¹) and with 3 significant figures.