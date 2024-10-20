Step 1: Begin by determining the total number of valence electrons available for the KrCl5+ ion. Krypton (Kr) has 8 valence electrons, and each chlorine (Cl) atom has 7 valence electrons. Since there are 5 chlorine atoms, calculate the total valence electrons from chlorine as 5 * 7 = 35. The positive charge on the ion indicates the loss of one electron, so subtract 1 from the total.