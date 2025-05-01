Multiple Choice
Write the electron configuration and electron orbital diagram for the following element:
Mn (Z = 25)
Write the ground-state electron configuration for the following element:
Lead (Z = 82)
Write the condensed electron configuration and electron orbital diagram for the following element: Zinc
Which electron configuration represents a violation of the Auf Bau Principle?