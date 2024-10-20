Multiple Choice

Given that ΔH° = -311 kJ for the hydrogenation of acetylene, C₂H₂: H-C≡C-H(g) + 2 H₂(g) → CH₃-CH₃(g) and the following bond dissociation energies: H-H = 436 kJ/mol, C-H = 413 kJ/mol, and C-C = 348 kJ/mol, estimate a value for the C≡C triple bond dissociation energy?