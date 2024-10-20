Multiple Choice

A volume of 75.0 mL of H2O is initially at room temperature (22.00 °C). A chilled steel rod at 2.00 °C is placed in the water. If the final temperature of the system is 21.10 °C, what is the mass of the steel bar? Use the following specific heat capacities: c_water = 4.18 J/g°C, c_steel = 0.452 J/g°C.