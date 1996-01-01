Which of the following correctly lists the three main subatomic particles found in a typical atom?
A
Proton, positron, electron
B
Proton, neutron, electron
C
Neutron, electron, photon
D
Electron, muon, proton
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the three main subatomic particles found in a typical atom are the proton, neutron, and electron.
Understand the role of each particle: protons carry a positive charge and are found in the nucleus, neutrons have no charge and are also in the nucleus, and electrons carry a negative charge and orbit the nucleus.
Identify that positrons and muons are not typical subatomic particles in atoms; positrons are the antimatter counterpart of electrons, and muons are heavier particles found in cosmic rays, not in atoms.
Recognize that photons are particles of light and not subatomic particles that make up atoms.
Conclude that the correct list of the three main subatomic particles in a typical atom is proton, neutron, and electron.
Watch next
Master Atom Structure with a bite sized video explanation from Jules