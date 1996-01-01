Which term best describes the total amount of protons, neutrons, and electrons that make up an object?
A
Volume
B
Atomic number
C
Density
D
Mass
Understand the definitions of each term given in the problem: Volume is the amount of space an object occupies; Atomic number is the number of protons in an atom's nucleus; Density is mass per unit volume of a substance.
Recall that protons, neutrons, and electrons are subatomic particles that contribute to the overall quantity of matter in an object.
Recognize that the total amount of protons, neutrons, and electrons corresponds to the total amount of matter, which is measured by mass.
Note that mass is a measure of the amount of matter in an object, including all its protons, neutrons, and electrons combined.
Therefore, the term that best describes the total amount of protons, neutrons, and electrons in an object is mass.
