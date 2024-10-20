Determine the molar mass of silicon dioxide (SiO2) by adding the atomic masses of silicon (Si) and oxygen (O). The atomic mass of Si is approximately 28.09 g/mol and that of O is approximately 16.00 g/mol. Therefore, the molar mass of SiO2 is calculated as: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mrow><mn>28.09</mn><mo>+</mo><mn>2</mn><mo>×</mo><mn>16.00</mn></mrow></math> g/mol.