Use the formula for osmotic pressure: \( \Pi = \frac{n}{V}RT \), where \( n \) is the number of moles, \( V \) is the volume in liters, \( R \) is the ideal gas constant (0.0821 L·atm/mol·K), and \( T \) is the temperature in Kelvin. Convert the temperature from Celsius to Kelvin by adding 273.15 to 18 °C.