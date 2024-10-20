Use the formula for osmotic pressure: \( \Pi = \frac{nRT}{V} \), where \( n \) is the number of moles, \( R \) is the ideal gas constant (0.0821 L·atm/mol·K), \( T \) is the temperature in Kelvin, and \( V \) is the volume in liters. First, convert the temperature from Celsius to Kelvin using \( T(K) = T(°C) + 273.15 \).