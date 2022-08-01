Bohr Equation

Now the Boer equation is used to calculate the energy transition often electron as it moves from one shell toe another. So here we have two different bore equations here. We're gonna say in the first one this formula is used when dealing with two orbital levels, so they'll give you two and values and they're discussing energy here. We're gonna say changing energy of our electron equals negative are lower case E because we're dealing with energy times one over N squared final minus one over and squared. Initial here. Delta is the energy change for an electron in jewels. Here. We're going to say our he is our riper constant Here we're using e to differentiate it from the other are we're going to see in the other equation. So here this is our riper constant. Since it's in jewels, it's 2.178 times 10 to the negative jewels. Then we're gonna have our and final, which represents our final orbital level, and then we're gonna have an initial which represents our initial orbital or shell level. Now the next bore equation. This formula is used when dealing with again to orbital levels. Soul an initial and final still and you're dealing with wavelength here. We're gonna say one over wavelength equals negative are lambda just to show that we're dealing with wavelength here again, usually on your formula sheet and in your book they just used the variable are here We're changing it up slightly Just to show you that are sub e is when we're dealing with energy and our sub lambda is when we're dealing with wavelength and that's times one over and squared final minus one over and squared Initial So notice that these two formulas used the same portion here. What's changing is that we're dealing with energy here and wavelength here, and as a result of that, it has a change in my Rydberg constant value. Now since we're dealing with wavelength are Reiber constant will have units off meters in verse. In this case, are sub lambda equals 1.974 times 10 to the m in verse. So just remember, the first bore equation is when we're dealing with different shell numbers to shell numbers with energy. So remember the end values are your orbital levels or shell numbers, and we're dealing with this second bore equation when we have to orbital levels and wavelength and remember whether we're dealing with energy or wavelength. We're dealing with the Rydberg constant, but the values change based on if we're using jewels versus meters in verse.

