Recall Graham's law of effusion, which states that the rate of effusion of a gas is inversely proportional to the square root of its molar mass: \( \frac{r_1}{r_2} = \sqrt{\frac{M_2}{M_1}} \), where \( r_1 \) and \( r_2 \) are the rates of effusion of gases 1 and 2, and \( M_1 \) and \( M_2 \) are their molar masses.

