In 17 89 the French chemist Antoine of a sore, who's credited as being another father of chemistry, originated the law of Conservation of Mass. Now the law states that in a chemical reaction, no matter is created or destroyed, but instead changes form in a chemical reaction. We're going to say that the compounds before the arrow so in this case H 202 would be are reacting. It's and those after the arrow. In this case, h 20 would be our products, according to Labus, or all of the reactant seats are converted to product with nothing lost. So to think about it, we could say that originally at the beginning of the reaction, we have H two and 02 and mixing them together their combined a map of both of them together. Let's say it's 100 g, while according to the law of conservation of Mass, nothing is truly lost is just converted from one form to another, so all 100 g of my reactions should be converted entirely into product. So at the end I have exactly 100 g of product. All of this would be gone. All of this has been transformed into hte So what this tells me is that if you know the total massive air reactions in the beginning, then they should equal the total mass of products that you create at the end. So this is an incredibly important idea when it comes to the law of conservation of Mass that will connect to other ideas later on, such as soy geometry and solution chemistry. So just remember, when it comes to law of conservation of mass, it helps us to determine eventually the amount of product we could potentially form.

