Apply the ideal gas law to find the volume of SO₂ gas needed. The ideal gas law is given by \( PV = nRT \), where \( P \) is the pressure (2.03 atm), \( V \) is the volume in liters, \( n \) is the number of moles of SO₂, \( R \) is the ideal gas constant (0.0821 L·atm/mol·K), and \( T \) is the temperature in Kelvin (455 K).