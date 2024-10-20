Multiple Choice

When 50.0 mL of 0.104 M HClO4 and 75.0 mL of 0.0753 M NaOH are combined, 291 J of heat are produced. If the initial temperature of both solutions was 22.5°C, determine the final temperature of the solution. Assume the density of the solution is 1.00 g/mL and the specific heat capacity is 4.18 J/g°C.