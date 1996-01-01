14. Solutions
Boiling Point Elevation
6:24 minutes
Open QuestionOpen Question
Determine the boiling point of a solution that contains 78.8 g of naphthalene (C10H8, molar mass = 128.16 g/mol) dissolved in 722 mL of benzene (d = 0.877 g/ml). Pure benzene has a boiling point of 80.1°C and a boiling point elevation constant of 2.53°C/m.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:6m
Play a video:
17
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 8 videos