A solution of toluene (C₇H₈) in 301 g of cyclohexane (C₆H₁₂) has a boiling point of 90.30°C. what quantity in moles of toluene are in the solution? (for cyclohexane kb = 2.92°C/m, normal boiling point, Tb = 80.90°C)
