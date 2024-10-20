Understand the Clausius-Clapeyron equation, which is used to relate the change in vapor pressure with temperature to the enthalpy of vaporization. The equation is: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mrow><msup><mi>d</mi><mi>ln</mi></msup><mo>(</mo><mi>P</mi><mo>)</mo></mrow><mo>/</mo><mrow><msup><mi>d</mi><mi>T</mi></msup></mrow><mo>=</mo><mrow><mo>-</mo><mfrac><mrow><mi>ΔH</mi><sub>vap</sub></mrow><mrow><mi>R</mi><mi>T</mi><msup><mi>2</mi></msup></mrow></mfrac></mrow></math>, where P is the pressure, T is the temperature, R is the gas constant, and ΔHvap is the enthalpy of vaporization.